Quebec man charged for making bomb threat at Wabush Airport

Justice, News August 31st, 2026

The RNC has charged a 30-year-old Quebec man for making a bomb threat at the Wabush Airport on Sunday night.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the airport around 8:00 p.m. yesterday to find a man had been removed from an aircraft. The airport was subsequently evacuated and searched. The threat was determined to be unfounded.

Sylvestre Brian Essimeu St-Onge Vollant has been charged with public mischief, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

He was held to appear in court today.