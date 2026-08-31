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Quebec man charged for making bomb threat at Wabush Airport

Justice, News

The RNC has charged a 30-year-old Quebec man for making a bomb threat at the Wabush Airport on Sunday night.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the airport around 8:00 p.m. yesterday to find a man had been removed from an aircraft. The airport was subsequently evacuated and searched. The threat was determined to be unfounded.

Sylvestre Brian Essimeu St-Onge Vollant has been charged with public mischief, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

He was held to appear in court today.

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