Provincial pools to close for maintenance

News August 25th, 2026

Provincial-Government-operated pools in Gander and Corner Brook will close to the public for their regular annual maintenance in the coming days.

The Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre Swimming Pool in Gander will close end of day on Sunday, August 30 and the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre Swimming Pool will close end of day on Wednesday, August 26.

An update will be provided when the maintenance is complete and the pools can reopen.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation is apologizing for any inconvenience the closures may cause.