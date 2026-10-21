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Provincial government websites and some online services down amid ‘global cybersecurity vulnerability’

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Provincial Government websites and some online services are being temporarily taken offline as a precautionary measure following a newly disclosed global cybersecurity vulnerability.

The province says technical teams are assessing the technology environment and working with federal, provincial and territorial partners. Websites and services are being assessed individually to determine which can safely remain available.  

Residents may experience temporary disruptions when accessing government websites and online services. Technical teams are working to restore affected services as quickly and safely as possible.  

MyGovNL is not affected at this time.

Earlier in the day, the canadian centre for cybersecurity issued an alert about critical vulnerabilities in the widely used programming language PHP.

Some Canadian federal government web sites and government sites across Europe have been taken down as well.

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