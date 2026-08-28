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Provincial Government announces over $300,000 in funding for 23 fire departments

News, Politics

The 2025 wildfire season was a devastating one for Newfoundland and Labrador. On Thursday, The Honourable Pleaman Forsey, Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, announced funding for fire departments in the province that sustained damage to equipment while helping fight the 2025 Kingston area wildfires.

This investment will help replace and reinforce resources to strengthen fire protection services in the province, enhance emergency response capabilities, and protect residents and communities. 

Nearly $308,000 will be invested to help cover the cost of damaged or lost equipment and/or fuel costs for 23 fire departments.

The funds come from this years budget, which put away more than $7 million to support volunteer fire departments through investments in equipment, supplies, and training to help keep residents and communities safe.  

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.

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