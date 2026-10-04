Province warns of fraud website trying to collect speed camera ticket payments

News October 4th, 2026

The Provincial Government says it has become aware of a fraudulent website impersonating MyGovNL and attempting to collect speed camera ticket payments. If you believe you’ve made a payment through a fraudulent site, contact your financial institution immediately and report it to local police.

For information about paying tickets, visit the Motor Registration website or call toll-free 1-877-636-6867.

Residents are reminded that payments should only be made through Fines Administration, and to be cautious of QR codes and links that do not lead to official #GovNL websites.