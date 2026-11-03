NEWS

News

Province supports St. John’s-based AI company

News

The Province is providing $877,196 through its Business Growth Program to SiftMed Inc. The funding will support the development and commercialization of new artificial intelligence-powered technology.

St. John’s-based SiftMed uses artificial intelligence to automate the review and analysis of medical records for clients in the legal and insurance sectors.

Now, through an 18-month research and development project, the company will develop and commercialize new AI-powered reporting and collaboration tools and a platform that connects organizations with qualified medical experts.

The project will support SiftMed’s growth and expansion into new markets, while creating four new full-time technical positions in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Related Articles

St. Mary’s to be part of national tourism initiative
Read more
Operations suspended at Corner Brook Civic Centre after city locks out workers
Read more
Twillingate RCMP seizes uninsured ATV during Summerford patrols
Read more
Arrest warrant issued for Janice Ikkusek
Read more
Back to top