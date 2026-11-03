Province supports St. John’s-based AI company

News November 3rd, 2026

The Province is providing $877,196 through its Business Growth Program to SiftMed Inc. The funding will support the development and commercialization of new artificial intelligence-powered technology.

St. John’s-based SiftMed uses artificial intelligence to automate the review and analysis of medical records for clients in the legal and insurance sectors.

Now, through an 18-month research and development project, the company will develop and commercialize new AI-powered reporting and collaboration tools and a platform that connects organizations with qualified medical experts.

The project will support SiftMed’s growth and expansion into new markets, while creating four new full-time technical positions in Newfoundland and Labrador.