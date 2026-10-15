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Province signs proclamation to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Health, News

Health Minister Joedy Wall signed a proclamation recognizing Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

The province says it stands with families whose lives have been touched by loss, and encourage open conversations so no one has to grieve alone.

For those in need of help, the province suggests calling or visiting Doorways for mental health and addictions counselling services, visiting Bridge the Gapp for mental health and substance use resources and supports, or in the event of a Mental Health Crisis, call 811.

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