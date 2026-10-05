Province shares safety tips for Fire Prevention Week

News October 5th, 2026

As the province marks Fire Prevention Week, observed from October 4 to 10, they’re sharing tips on safely charging devices.

This year’s theme is “Charge into Fire Safety. Safe Charging is a Superpower” which focuses on the everyday charging habits that can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires.

When charging your devices, it is important to consider the following safety tips:

Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer.

Charge on a hard, flat surface like a table, desk, or bare floor.

Unplug your device when it is fully charged.

Charge large items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside when possible. Do not block exits when charging.

Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, smells strange, leaks, smokes, or makes popping or hissing sounds.

When on a plane, keep devices where you can see them while charging.