Province shares safety tips for Fire Prevention Week
As the province marks Fire Prevention Week, observed from October 4 to 10, they’re sharing tips on safely charging devices.
This year’s theme is “Charge into Fire Safety. Safe Charging is a Superpower” which focuses on the everyday charging habits that can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires.
When charging your devices, it is important to consider the following safety tips:
- Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer.
- Charge on a hard, flat surface like a table, desk, or bare floor.
- Unplug your device when it is fully charged.
- Charge large items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside when possible. Do not block exits when charging.
- Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, smells strange, leaks, smokes, or makes popping or hissing sounds.
- When on a plane, keep devices where you can see them while charging.