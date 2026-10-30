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Province seeking input on Rural Revitalization Strategy

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The provincial government wants to hear from people throughout Newfoundland and Labrador as it develops its Rural Revitalization Strategy.

Residents, municipalities, Indigenous Governments and Organizations, businesses, community groups and local leaders are invited to share the opportunities, challenges and priorities that matter most in their communities.

Next week officials will be in Conception Bay South and Wabana.

Register here. Venue address details will be emailed to registered attendees 24 hours ahead of the event.

Interested participants can take part by:

  • Registering for an in-person or virtual consultation session, taking place throughout the province.
  • Completing the online questionnaire at EngageNL.
  • Providing written submissions by mail or email.

Written submissions may be emailed to RuralRevitalization@gov.nl.ca or mailed to:

Rural Revitalization Strategy
Natural Resources Building
50 Elizabeth Avenue

P.O Box 8700
St. John’s, NL A1B 4J6

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