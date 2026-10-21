Province releases forest fire statistics for 2026

News October 21st, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador’s 2026 forest fire season saw a dramatic increase in land burned but fewer human-caused fires.

A total of 133 wildfires burned approximately 96,000 hectares, almost entirely in Labrador. That compares with 244 fires burning just over 18-thousand hectares last year.

For the first time in recent years, lightning was the leading cause, responsible for 50 confirmed fires. Human activity caused 81 fires, down significantly from 230 in 2025.

The provincial government says it’s strengthening wildfire response, adding a fifth water bomber, recruiting more firefighters, and investing more than seven-million dollars in firefighting and emergency services.