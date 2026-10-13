Province mourns passing of Inuk Elder Emma Reelis

News October 13th, 2026

Condolences are pouring in as people across the province are grieving the passing of Inuk Elder Emma Reelis.

In a statement from First Light, officials say she meant so much to so many, and her loss is felt deeply across the First Light family.

“The relationships she built, the moments people shared with her, and the place she holds in our hearts will remain with us. We hold her family and loved ones close, and we hold each of you who is hurting alongside them.

First Light programs will be closed on Tuesday, October 13, to allow time for grief, reflection, and remembrance.

At a later time, we will make space for our community to gather, share memories of Emma, and support one another. We will await word from her family about service arrangements so we can respect their wishes and support them and our community during this difficult time. Further details will follow.

For now, please be gentle with yourselves and one another. We carry our love for Emma together.”