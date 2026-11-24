News November 24th, 2026

The Provincial Government is investing $492,000 through the Green Transition Fund to support Country Ribbon’s Feed Mill Boiler Electrification Project, helping strengthen the province’s agri-food sector while advancing clean economic growth.

The project will replace fuel oil with electricity at Country Ribbon’s feed mill, reducing fuel consumption by an estimated 175,000 litres annually. The upgrade is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 448 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, while improving energy efficiency and providing greater long-term energy cost stability.

As Newfoundland and Labrador’s only large-scale federally registered poultry processing plant and the only fully integrated poultry operation in Atlantic Canada, Country Ribbon plays a key role in the province’s food supply and economy.

This project will improve the efficiency and reliability of the company’s feed mill, helping to support local poultry production, strengthen supply chains and increase the availability of locally produced food for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. The investment also supports the Provincial Government’s commitment to growing the agriculture and agrifoods sector while encouraging businesses to adopt innovative, cleaner technologies.

Through the Green Transition Fund, businesses are reducing emissions, improving productivity and building more sustainable operations, helping position Newfoundland and Labrador to take advantage of opportunities in the growing green economy.