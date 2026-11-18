Health, News, NTV Weather Update November 18th, 2026

Health Minister Joedy Wall has introduced amendments in the House of Assembly to ban non-tobacco flavoured vaping products and requie vapour product retailers to be licensed.

“Our government recognizes the harms of tobacco and nicotine use which are serious public health concerns in our province, and we are also concerned about the potential health impacts of flavoured vaping products on youth,” Wall said in a statement. “By banning non-tobacco flavours and requiring vapour product retailers to be licensed, we are taking meaningful action to protect the health and well-being of residents, strengthen enforcement and build healthier communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The amendments will ban all vape flavours except tobacco and require every premises selling vaping products to obtain a licence under the Act. These measures will strengthen monitoring of vaping product sales and make enforcement easier.

Other proposed amendments include:

Introducing vapour product shop licence requirements.

Authorizing inspectors to examine and test products and seize evidence of suspected offence with a warrant.

Increasing fines and penalties available under the Act.

Prohibiting the sale of tobacco and vaping products through vending machines.

Miscellaneous language changes and incorporating gender neutral language.

