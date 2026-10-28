Province expropriating lands for TCH twinning project from Whitbourne heading west

News October 28th, 2026

The Provincial Government is continuing with its advancement of the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) twinning project by expropriating lands required for the construction of the project from Whitbourne heading west. This follows the October 16, 2026, announcement of the expropriation of lands required for the construction of the Central portion of the project between Grand Falls-Windsor and Bishop’s Falls.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has undertaken the expropriation of land within the project area pursuant to Section 3(b) of the Expropriation Act. Under this authority, the department may expropriate land required for the construction, repair and maintenance of roads and bridges. Property owners will be compensated if their land is expropriated or negatively affected by an expropriation.

This work supports the Trans-Canada Highway twinning project between Whitbourne and La Manche Siding and represents another important phase in the long-term vision to twin priority sections of the TCH and improve safety and traffic flow along one of the province’s most heavily travelled transportation corridors.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has also retained a surveyor for this section and has taken steps to identify and notify affected property owners within the project area. Notices will also be posted at various locations throughout the area. Property owners who believe they may be affected and who have not yet been contacted by the department are asked to email TI@gov.nl.ca

An image of the area subject to the expropriation can be found here.

The $306 million highway twinning project is a 50-50 cost-shared initiative with the Government of Canada under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The TCH is part of the National Highway System, a federal designation for a strategic network of highways and freeways.

The highway twinning project delivers on the Provincial Government’s commitment to safer communities, including roadways, and reflects a continued focus on building a safer, stronger and more connected Newfoundland and Labrador. This portion of the project will improve safety, enhance reliability for commuters and commercial traffic, and support economic growth by strengthening connections between communities on the Avalon Peninsula.