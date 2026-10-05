Province expands publicly funded RSV immunization eligibility

Health, News October 5th, 2026

This morning health and government officials announced the expansion eligibility for publicly funded RSV immunization to include all infants aged six months or younger, and all adults aged 75 and older.

Officials say increased access to this immunization will mean better health outcomes for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. This expansion is in addition to high-risk groups that were previously eligible for the publicly funded vaccine. These include:

Infants at a higher risk of severe RSV infection.

Children entering their first or second RSV season, who are at high risk of severe infection.

Adults aged 60-plus in congregate living facilities.

Increasing access to the RSV vaccine will help ensure enhanced protection against severe health complications from RSV illness for the most vulnerable populations. It will also help reduce pressure on acute care resources and the overall health care system.

RSV is a seasonal respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, in most individuals, but can present significant health risks for infants and older adults. It can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants.