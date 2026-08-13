Province considering tougher regulations for electric bikes and scooters, looking for public input

News August 13th, 2026

The province is considering tougher regulations for electric bikes and scooters following several incidents involving injured youth this summer.

The issue is gaining attention as e-scooters and e-bikes become increasingly popular. Mike Hall, owner of Voltage Power Sports, says some of the vehicles can reach speeds of up to 60 kilometres an hour, raising concerns about young riders and safety.

Government Services Minister Mike Goosney says the province is seeking public feedback on potential changes to the Highway Act and is examining regulations in other provinces, including Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

Helmet requirements and the appropriate type of helmet are among the issues being considered. Goosney says the province is not looking to ban e-bikes or scooters, but wants to ensure they can be used safely.

The public can participate in several ways. An online questionnaire can be completed on engageNL. Participants must create an account before responding if they do not already have one. Those who require an alternate format or prefer to provide a written submission are encouraged to email roadsafetyfeedback@gov.nl.ca. Written submissions may also be sent through regular mail to the address below: