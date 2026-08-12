Province announces $100k in funding for Newfoundland and Labrador Outfitters Association

News August 12th, 2026

Tourism Minister Andrea Barbour has announced $100,000 in operational funding to the Newfoundland and Labrador Outfitters Association (NLOA).

The NLOA is a non-profit business organization whose members are hunting and fishing outfitters in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It supports and promotes the province’s outfitting sector through industry engagement, market development, visitor marketing and coordinated efforts to enhance the sector’s contribution to tourism, rural economic development and the provincial economy.

Collectively, these initiatives will strengthen Newfoundland and Labrador’s position as a premier hunting and angling destination, supporting outfitting businesses, attracting high-value visitors and generating economic benefits for rural communities throughout the province.