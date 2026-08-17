Prime Minister to join Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec premiers for Churchill Falls announcement; Live on NTV and NTV+ at 1:45 p.m.

News, Politics August 17th, 2026

A new Churchill Falls deal between Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec is being finalized and the revamped agreement is expected to be announced later today.

Premier Tony Wakeham will be joined by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Quebec Premier Christine Frechette in St. John’s for what is being called a significant announcement regarding new clean energy projects. It was first reported by All Newfoundland and Labrador that the new deal will include guaranteed transmission access of almost 1,000 megawatts through Quebec.

Montreal paper La Presse reported the energy production capacity will be higher than in 2024. Premier Wakeham promised to deliver more value, more power, and more transmission if, and when, a new deal on the Churchill River is signed.

It’s a deal that has been years in the making, one that has seen a major reset since the change in government. In December 2024, then-Premier Andrew Furey and Quebec Premier Francois Legault signed a MOU that was supposed to replace the controversial 1969 Churchill Falls contract. In fact, Furey ripped up that old deal in front of cameras.

The proposed deal would have increased the price Quebec pays for Churchill Falls power, while also opening the door to a new hydroelectric development in Labrador, including Gull Island.

The Furey government said the agreement could deliver more than $225 billion dollars in revenue to Newfoundland and Labrador over the life of the proposed arrangements.

Wakeham’s PC government, however, wasn’t prepared to simply sign off and wanted an independent review of the MOU. That review, as reported by NTV, found the agreement provided major short-term financial benefits but a better deal could be negotiated.

NTV will have comprehensive coverage and will take the announcement live on NTV and NTV+ at 1:45 p.m.