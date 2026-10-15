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President Trump says “Canada will end up being the 51st state”

President Trump

News, Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Canada, telling supporters that the country will eventually become the 51st state, as tensions continue between the two longtime allies. Speaking at a rally in Arizona, Trump accused Canada of treating the United States unfairly, pointing to Canadian dairy tariffs, automobile manufacturing and what he described as billions of dollars spent supporting its northern neighbour.

“They’ll end up being the 51st state, because that’s the only way it works,” Trump told the crowd. “We don’t need them, but they need us.”

The comments come after a year of escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States, with both countries imposing tariffs on goods crossing the border. Canada and the United States share one of the world’s largest trading relationships, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing the border every day.

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