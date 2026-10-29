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Premier Wakeham to consult businesses and other premiers on whether N.L. should end twice annual time changes

Business, News, Politics

The clocks are set to fall back by one hour this weekend, but should Newfoundland and Labrador end time changes? Many other provinces and territories have decided to stop the switch from Daylight Saving to Standard Time. No decisions have been made in Newfoundland and Labrador, but Premier Tony Wakeham did not rule out the idea. He says he will consult business leaders and other premiers across the country.

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