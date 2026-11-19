News, Politics November 19th, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham will announce support for the Community Food Sharing Association this morning.

Premier Wakeham will be joined by Craig Pardy, Minister of Finance and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, Joedy Wall, Minister of Health and Community Services, Bruce Keating, President and CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, and Tina Bishop, General Manager of the Community Food Sharing Association.