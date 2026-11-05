Premier Wakeham to announce affordability measure for Labrador communities Thursday morning

News, Politics November 5th, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham, along with Lela Evans, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Finance Minister Craig Pardy will announce the Provincial Government’s next affordability measure for residents of northern and isolated Labrador communities at noon today, 11:30 a.m. in most of Labrador.

On Monday the province announced that over 130,000 seniors throughout Newfoundland and Labrador will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 as part of a new measure to help with the rising cost of living.

Additional affordability measures announced by the Provincial Government since October 22 now total $143 million. These measures include the Churchill Falls Electricity Rebate, the doubling of the maximum Home Heating Supplement, and removal of the provincial gas tax on gasoline and diesel from December 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.