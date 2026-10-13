Premier Wakeham set to deliver 2026 State of the Province Address on Wednesday

News, Politics October 13th, 2026

The Board of Trade says they are pleased to host the 2026 State of the Province Address to the business community by the Premier Tony Wakeham, on October 14 at the JAG SoundHouse.



During his address, Premier Wakeham will share his government’s vision and priorities for Newfoundland and Labrador, including the opportunities and challenges shaping our economic future and what they mean for businesses and communities across the province.