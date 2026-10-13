NEWS

News

Premier Wakeham set to deliver 2026 State of the Province Address on Wednesday

News, Politics

The Board of Trade says they are pleased to host the 2026 State of the Province Address to the business community by the Premier Tony Wakeham, on October 14 at the JAG SoundHouse.
 
During his address, Premier Wakeham will share his government’s vision and priorities for Newfoundland and Labrador, including the opportunities and challenges shaping our economic future and what they mean for businesses and communities across the province.

Related Articles

Innu Nation launches Innu Pakassiun exhibit in North West River after months of dispute with province
Read more
Premier Wakeham releases new details on new MRI for central Newfoundland
Read more
Capital city seeking input from residents on its climate plan
Read more
Letter indicates resolution in $10-a-day child care dispute
Read more
Premier supports Ottawa in dispute with France over crab fishery
Read more
NAPE trades workers rally against government in Grand Falls-Windsor
Read more
Back to top