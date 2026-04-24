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Premier Wakeham and Minister Forsey to announce support for volunteer firefighters

News

Premier Tony Wakeham and Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, Pleaman Forsey, will make a pre-budget announcement in support of volunteer firefighters and emergency services this afternoon.

The announcement will take place at the Trinity South Central Fire Station in Whiteway at 12:30 p.m.

Premier Wakeham and Minister Forsey will be joined by Riley Balsom, MHA for Carbonear-Trinity-Bay de Verde, and members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Fire Services and the Trinity South Volunteer Fire Department.

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