Premier Tony Wakeham shuffles his cabinet with major changes

News, Politics August 20th, 2026

There were some major changes to Premier Tony Wakeham’s Cabinet today as he held his first cabinet shuffle since taking office.

In addition to his role as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Minister of Public Procurement and Deputy Premier, Barry Petten is now Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Registrar General, Minister of Community Engagement and Deputy Government House Leader.

Finance Minister Craig Pardy has added Minister Responsible for the Office of the Chief Information Officer to his portfolio.

Energy and Mines Minister Lloyd Parrott has added Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for Workplace NL to his list of responsibilities.

Chris Tibbs is now Minister of Social Supports and Well-Being, Minister of Housing and Minister of Poverty Reduction and the Minister Responsible for the Status of Persons with Disabilities.

Joedy Wall is the new Minister of Health and Community Services, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Andrea Barbour is now Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister Responsible for MMSB.

Mike Goosney is the new Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts and Minister of Sport, Recreation and Parks.

“Over the past 295 days, our team has worked together to deliver better health care, lower taxes, and safer communities,” says Premier Tony Wakeham. “With a new and better deal for Churchill Falls secured and Bay du Nord moving forward, our province stands at a pivotal moment. I know this Cabinet will continue to work hard every day to make life better for all of us.”

NTV’s Ben Cleary and Bailey Howard are covering the story and will have more this evening.