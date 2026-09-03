Port Hope Simpson wildfire 330 metres from nearest home as crews battle blaze

News September 3rd, 2026

A wildfire burning near Port Hope Simpson remains out of control, with the community continuing under a state of emergency and evacuation alert as firefighters and forestry personnel work through the night to protect residents and contain the blaze.

As of Thursday evening, the fire was approximately 330 metres from the nearest home, according to an update from local officials. Thirty firefighters and three forestry staff were expected to work in shifts overnight, maintaining a watch on the fire and responding as conditions change.

Two water bombers are expected to be deployed Friday morning. One aircraft will arrive from Goose Bay, followed by another from Gander. Their arrival times are being staggered to ensure that at least one aircraft is available over the fire during the day.

The water bomber that had been fighting the fire Thursday returned to Goose Bay after reaching the end of its four-hour mission. Forestry officials determined there was not enough time to refuel the aircraft and return it to the fire before darkness.

The helicopter continued operations until dark Thursday, while forestry personnel coordinated an overnight watch with local firefighters. Officials say the operational plan will be adjusted if necessary as new information becomes available and conditions on the ground are assessed.