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Port Hope Simpson residents allowed to return home, state of emergency remains in place

News

The Town of Port Hope Simpson advised residents on Friday night that the threat of wildfire activity is currently low and the forecasted weather looks favourable.

Residents who have left the community are free to return to their homes, if they wish to do so. This is still an active fire. There will be emergency response personnel and fire equipment around the area so residents are asked to be mindful of this.

The State of Emergency and the evacuation alert for Port Hope Simpson remains in place at this time.

Residents are reminded that should the situation with the wildfire change, they need to be ready on a moment’s notice to leave the community.

Thank you to the town, all the crews and emergency responders working to protect the community.

For the most up-to-date information, please continue to follow official Government of Newfoundland and Labrador or Town of Port Hope Simpson channels.

Information on the Fire Weather Index, regulations, and active wildfires is available at www.gov.nl.ca/fal/wildfiremanagement/

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