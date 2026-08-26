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Police seek motorcycle rider involved in road rage incident in St. John’s

Justice, News

The RNC is investigating an apparent case of road rage in St. John’s.

On July 21 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of property damage at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Newfoundland Drive where a male dismounted his motorcycle at a red light and caused damage to the driver’s side mirror of a grey Honda CRV before fleeing the area.

The motorcycle driver is described as a male, approximately 20-years-old, wearing a Harley Davison long-sleeved shirt and a bucket style helmet, and was operating a black and orange Harley Davison motorcycle.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to or immediately following the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

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