Police responding to collision on TCH near Hampden Junction, traffic closed briefly in both directions
Deer Lake RCMP advises all motorists that emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Hampden Junction.
A brief closure of the TCH to traffic in both directions may be needed to allow emergency first responders to safely assist vehicle occupants at the scene and complete their work.
Please approach the area with extra caution. Updates will be provided as they become available.