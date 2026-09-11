Police issue nearly 250 tickets over Labour Day long weekend

News September 11th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued almost 250 tickets for traffic offences over a four-day enforcement initiative to coincide with the Labour Day long weekend.

Officers across all jurisdictions targeted speeding, distracted, and impaired driving. Traffic checkpoints resulted in the detection of drivers operating without a license, those with outstanding fines, and unregistered vehicles.

Despite poor weather on the island, the RNC issued a total of 246 Summary Offence Tickets; seven vehicles were seized, and five driver’s licenses suspended. Four motorists were charged with impaired driving.

Officers continue to observe instances of excessive speed and apparent disregard for posted speed limits. The highest speed recorded over the weekend was on the Team Gushue Highway where a motorcycle was observed travelling 160 km/hr in the 80 km/hr zone.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911.

To provide anonymous information on criminal activity contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.