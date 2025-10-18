NEWS

Police investigating hit-and-run collision involving pedestrian

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating following a hit-and-run collision in downtown St. John’s on Friday evening.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bonaventure Avenue and Harvey Road following the incident. According to reports from the scene a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene following the collision, leaving the injured man on the sidewalk.

Firefighters tended to the man’s injuries until paramedics arrived. He was helped to a waiting ambulance for further treatment. It was known at the time if he was taken to hospital.

