Police investigate potential arson after four fires in Happy Valley-Goose Bay overnight

Justice, News October 25th, 2025

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP are investigating four fires that happened overnight.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. on the night of October 24, police were called to help firefighters in controlling a structure on fire on a residential property on Palliser Crescent. The building was completely lost to the flames, including the contents.



At approximately 3:10 a.m. a second fire, on Cabot Street, was reported to Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP. A residence was found to be engulfed in flames.

The third fire in five hours, at an abandoned building near the Northmart on Hamilton River Road, was reported to police just after 5:00 a.m. Police arrived at the scene to another structure engulfed in flames.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. this morning, Happy Valley-Goose Bay responded to a fourth structure fire. An office building was found burning when police responded.

There were no injuries as a result of these fires, as all four structures were uninhabited at the time of the fires.

Evidence gathered as part of the investigation suggests that these fires were intentionally set.



Police are asking residents to review any available video surveillance footage in the areas of Palliser Crescent and Oliver Drive, Cabot Street, Hamilton River Road (near the Northmart) and Corte Real Road, overnight last night for any suspicious activity or information that could be related to the investigation.



If you have any information or video surveillance that could be of assistance in the investigation of any of these four fires, please contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP by calling (709) 896-3383. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere