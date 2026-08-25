Police investigate anti-2SLGBTQIA+ vandalism at Port Saunders Pride crosswalk

News August 25th, 2026

Police in Port Saunders are investigating after the Pride crosswalk outside French Shore Academy was vandalised last week. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Port Saunders RCMP.

On August 21, 2026, Port Saunders RCMP responded to a report of vandalism outside French Shore Academy on Roncalli Drive. When staff arrived on Thursday afternoon, they found that the Pride walkway in front of the school had been painted with anti-2SLGBTQIA+ messages and contacted police.

It is believed that this crime occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on August 20, 2026 and 2:30 p.m. on August 21, 2026.

Anyone with information about this incident or the person or people responsible is asked to contact Port Saunders RCMP as soon as possible at (709) 861-3555.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting nlcrimestoppers.com or using the P3Tips app.