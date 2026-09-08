Police increasing patrols in school zones as students head back to class

News September 8th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is increasing patrols in school zones as students head back to classes.

With thousands of school-aged children returning to school in the coming days there will be a significant increase in traffic, especially during the morning commute. This is an exciting time of year, and some students may be distracted so drivers are reminded to pay extra attention to the actions of children near intersections, crosswalks, and in parking lots.

The RNC reminds all road users that:

It is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped with its stop sign extended and lights flashing. This includes all lanes in both directions. The penalties for passing a school bus are six demerit points and up to $1,200 in fines.

Never use mobile phones or electronic devices while driving.

Reduce your speeds in school zones and obey the posted speed limits. Fines for speeding in school zones are double that of a regular speeding ticket.

Pay attention to road signs and crossing guards. The penalty for failing to stop for a crossing guard is two demerit points and up to $400 in fines.

Parents are encouraged to speak with children about traffic safety, including the proper use of crosswalks and school bus safety. Whenever possible walk younger children to the bus stop and supervise them while they wait.

Students should use a marked crosswalk and wait for vehicles to come to a complete stop before proceeding. Make eye contact with the driver to ensure they see you. Stay off your phone and electronic devices when near the roadway and in parking lots.

By working together, we can help make this school year a safe one.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911.