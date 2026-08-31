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Police asking for information on highway collision

News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is looking for information from the public as it investigates a collision involving a motorcycle and a dirtbike in Conception Bay South.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the two-vehicle collision in the area of Ledrews Road on Peacekeepers Way shortly before 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Aug. 30). Two males, aged 30 and 14, were sent to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A section of the highway was closed for roughly three hours to allow for the investigation.

RNC Collision Reconstructionists are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to or immediately following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

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