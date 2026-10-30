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Police arrest woman for downtown assaults

Justice, News

The RNC has arrested a woman following multiple assaults in St. John’s.

Police responded to a report of an assault on Water Street Thursday around 12:30 p.m. A male had been assaulted by an unknown female and received non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the female suspect who was identified as 34-year-old Alyssa Spurrell.

While conducting routine patrols around 5:30 p.m., officers observed Spurrell on Lime Street where she fled on foot and assaulted a passerby. Officers arrested Spurrell and she was held to appear in court today on two counts of assault and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

NTV’s Beth Penney will have more on this story this evening.

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