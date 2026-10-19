Justice

Justice

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seizes vehicle from suspended driver

Justice, News

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seized a vehicle from a 33-year-old suspended driver during a traffic stop late Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, an officer stopped a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Whitbourne. Checks conducted on the driver confirmed that the 33-year-old Carbonear man’s driver’s licence was suspended.

The driver was issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended. In addition, the SUV he was operating was seized by police and impounded.

Related Articles

Glovertown RCMP investigating break and enter, asking for public’s assistance locating stolen truck
Read more
Stolen vehicle collides with police cruiser, two arrested in St. John’s
Read more
Sentencing hearing held for trio convicted of Golf Avenue murder in St. John’s
Read more
Bay St. George RCMP investigating break and enter at local movie theatre, asking for public’s assistance
Read more
Port Saunders RCMP responds to suspected impaired driver, man charged with failing to comply with demand
Read more
Back to top