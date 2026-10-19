Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seizes vehicle from suspended driver

Justice, News October 19th, 2026

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seized a vehicle from a 33-year-old suspended driver during a traffic stop late Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, an officer stopped a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Whitbourne. Checks conducted on the driver confirmed that the 33-year-old Carbonear man’s driver’s licence was suspended.

The driver was issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended. In addition, the SUV he was operating was seized by police and impounded.