Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seizes vehicle from suspended driver
Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seized a vehicle from a 33-year-old suspended driver during a traffic stop late Friday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, an officer stopped a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Whitbourne. Checks conducted on the driver confirmed that the 33-year-old Carbonear man’s driver’s licence was suspended.
The driver was issued a ticket under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended. In addition, the SUV he was operating was seized by police and impounded.