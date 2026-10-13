Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP investigating Castle Hill break-in, asking for public’s assistance

News October 13th, 2026

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft at the Castle Hill National Historical Site Sunday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment as soon as possible.

On October 11, just before 11:00 p.m., police responded to an alarm at a storage building on the Castle Hill National Historical Site in Jerseyside. When officers arrived, they observed that the unknown suspect(s) had damaged the locks and forced entry into the maintenance shed.

An employee attended the scene and advised two string trimmers and several portable storage containers (jerry cans) filled with fuel had been taken.

Police believe the site was accessed by all-terrain vehicle, and seized a storage trailer that was abandoned on a nearby trail.

Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP is asking anyone with information that can support this ongoing investigation, including information about the person(s) responsible, to contact police at (709) 227-2000, or 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.