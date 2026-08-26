Pedestrian safety improvements in Mount Pearl nearing completion

News August 26th, 2026

Mount Pearl’s pedestrian safety improvements on Commonwealth Avenue at the T’Railway are nearing completion.

The project includes the installation of a pedestrian crossing and a lane configuration change at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue, Park Avenue and Ruth Avenue to help improve traffic flow.

The City of Mount Pearl says installation of signal poles, pavement markings and related infrastructure will require temporary lane restrictions in the coming weeks.

Traffic impact notices will be shared on the city’s Facebook page and a location map and information on how the crossing works can be found at heymountpearl.ca/commonwealth-crosswalk.