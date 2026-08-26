NEWS

News

Pedestrian safety improvements in Mount Pearl nearing completion

News

Mount Pearl’s pedestrian safety improvements on Commonwealth Avenue at the T’Railway are nearing completion.

The project includes the installation of a pedestrian crossing and a lane configuration change at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue, Park Avenue and Ruth Avenue to help improve traffic flow.

The City of Mount Pearl says installation of signal poles, pavement markings and related infrastructure will require temporary lane restrictions in the coming weeks.

Traffic impact notices will be shared on the city’s Facebook page and a location map and information on how the crossing works can be found at heymountpearl.ca/commonwealth-crosswalk.

Related Articles

Wabush Airport reopens after temporary closure
Read more
Magical start to 50th Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games
Read more
St. John’s celebration highlighting local artists and creativity
Read more
Buckmaster’s Circle Community Centre celebrates new outdoor green space
Read more
Province announces $100k in funding for Newfoundland and Labrador Outfitters Association
Read more
Burin Peninsula RCMP seizes ATV, charges youth for stunting
Read more
Back to top