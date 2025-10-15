NEWS

News

PC Party wins provincial election

News, Politics

After ten years, Newfoundland and Labrador has a Progressive Conservative Government.

Tony Wakeham and the Progressive Conservatives delivered an election win. NTV’s Decision Desk called the win just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

All three party leaders were re-elected. Hogan reclaimed his seat in Windsor Lake, while Wakeham was re-elected in Stephenville-Port au Port, and Jim Dinn in St. John’s Centre.

It’s a big loss for the Liberals. Hogan, the former lawyer, waited as long as fixed date legislation allowed before calling a provincial election in September.

