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Pair charged with assault following disturbance at a bank in Stephenville

News

RCMP arrested two people on Thursday morning (August 27), after responding to a disturbance at a bank in Stephenville.

It was shortly after 11:00 a.m. when police received a call from a bank employee, concerned that two patrons were attempting to force a third customer from the building against their will. The two suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival, but the victim was able to provide their names and descriptions to officers.

The suspects, a 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were located a short time later and arrested without incident. They were each charged with one count of assault, and were released with conditions to appear in court in October.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

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