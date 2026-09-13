Pair arrested after providing false names to police

News September 13th, 2026

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, the RNC conducted a traffic stop in the centre city area of St. John’s.

The male driver provided a false name to police and was found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Through further investigation, it was discovered that he was on a release order to stay away from the female passenger.

The female passenger also provided police with a false name and was found to be on a release order to remain away from the male driver.

Police charged both the 43-year-old male and the 36-year-old female individually with court order breaches.

Both individuals were charged with public mischief for attempting to divert suspicion by providing false names and were held to appear in court.