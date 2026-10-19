Outer Ring Road between Thorburn Road and Team Gushue Highway closing this weekend

News October 19th, 2026

The Department of Transportation advises motorists that the Outer Ring Road between the Thorburn Road interchange and the Team Gushue Highway interchange will be closed in both directions from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26.

There will also be some lane reductions and traffic delays on Friday, October 23, leading up to the 6:00 p.m. closure, as the contractor mobilizes equipment and implements traffic control measures in preparation for the project.

The temporary closure is required to allow for the replacement of culverts beneath the highway.

While the work could be completed with traffic maintained through lane reductions, doing so would result in several weeks of significant traffic disruptions, congestion and delays along one of the province’s busiest highway corridors. The full weekend closure will allow the work to be completed more efficiently, reducing the overall impact on motorists and improving safety for both drivers and workers.

Clearly marked detour routes will be in place, and motorists should expect increased traffic volumes on alternate roadways during the closure period. Drivers are asked to plan their travel accordingly, allow extra time for their trips and follow posted signage.

The Department thanks motorists for their patience and cooperation as this important infrastructure work is completed.

Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.