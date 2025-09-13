NEWS

One person taken to hospital following house fire in St. John’s

A house fire in the west end of St. John’s on Friday evening has displaced two people, sending one of whom to hospital.

Firefighters were called to the home, on Burton Street, shortly after 9:15 p.m.. Ed Sears, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said a cooking mishap got out of control, with fire spreading to the area surrounding the stove.

Crews were able to make quick work of the fire, however the kitchen did sustain fire, smoke, and water damage, with the remainder of the home experiencing some smoke damage.

One resident of the home was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries described as non life-threatening. As a result of the fire both residents have been displaced.

Video from the scene of a kitchen fire on Burton Street on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

