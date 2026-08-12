Normal operations resume at Wabush Airport

News August 12th, 2026

The Airport in Wabush reopened for normal operations this afternoon after being temporarily closed since Monday morning due to a lack of firefighting equipment on site.

PAL Airlines did confirm early this morning that they chartered a flight to get the necessary equipment to YWK, and as of around 2:30 p.m. today, officials with the airline confirmed that the equipment was restored, and normal operations could resume.

It was a frustrating couple of days for affected passengers and residents of Labrador West. Many people reported to NTV News that the travel disruptions caused them to miss medical appointments, the NL Summer Games, and even a funeral.

Affected passengers will receive updated travel information directly from PAL Airlines regarding their flight arrangements. The airline is thanking passengers for their patience, understanding, and cooperation throughout this disruption.