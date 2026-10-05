Nominations being accepted for Premier’s medals for arts, heritage, recreation and sport

News, Sports October 5th, 2026

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Premier’s Medals for Arts, Heritage, Recreation and Sport. The Premier’s Medals for Arts, Heritage, Recreation and Sport represent Newfoundland and Labrador’s highest honour in these disciplines. The awards recognize individuals and groups whose exceptional contributions have made a lasting and meaningful impact on the province and its people. Each year, two recipients from each discipline are honoured for their outstanding achievements, leadership and dedication.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 23. More information on the Premier’s Medal for Arts, Heritage, Recreation and Sport, including the nomination process, is available here.

“Arts, heritage, recreation and sport enrich our communities, strengthen our sense of identity and contribute greatly to the quality of life enjoyed throughout Newfoundland and Labrador,” says Premier Tony Wakeham. “The Premier’s Medals provide an opportunity to recognize individuals and groups whose passion, leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact on our province. I encourage Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to nominate those whose contributions deserve this honour.”