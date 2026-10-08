NLTA raises alarm over teacher staffing shortages in Labrador

News October 8th, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association is raising concerns about teacher recruitment and retention in Labrador following the resignation of the principal of Peacock Primary in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The principal resigned late last week, citing staffing challenges. Six of the school’s 27 teaching positions are currently vacant.

NLTA President Dale Lambe says staffing shortages are putting added pressure on teachers, who are often required to cover classes when there are not enough staff.

The association says the challenges are contributing to burnout and making it more difficult to retain teachers.

Lambe says the province needs to focus on long-term recruitment and retention solutions rather than temporary measures to fill vacancies.