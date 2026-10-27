NLTA calls for immediate action on education challenges

News October 27th, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association is calling on government to address staffing shortages, increasingly complex classrooms and safety concerns affecting schools across the province. NLTA President Dale Lambe says educators are being asked to do more with fewer resources, putting pressure on both teachers and students.

The association points to ongoing challenges in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, including the resignation of the principal of Peacock Primary School, as evidence of broader systemic problems.

Lambe says temporary measures, including bringing in outside resources and relying on retired teachers, are not long-term solutions.

After recently visiting Labrador to hear directly from educators, Lambe has written to the Minister of Education urging immediate action. He says similar challenges are affecting Labrador West, coastal Labrador and rural Newfoundland, and is calling for a comprehensive plan with meaningful action and follow-through.

NTV’s Kyle Brookings is covering the story and will have more this evening.