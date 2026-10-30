NEWS

News

NLC issues emergency recall on Jackson-Triggs Cabernet Sauvignon Light

News

Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) is informing customers and the public of an Emergency Recall on Jackson-Triggs Cabernet Sauvignon, lot code L261007 1N only, due to the identification of yeast contamination.

Preliminary information indicating potential health implications for immunocompromised individuals
are being assessed. NLC advised Liquor Stores and Agency Store (Liquor Express) locations to remove all stock of the
recalled product immediately.

Anyone in possession of the recalled product should not consume the product. Customers should
return the product to their nearest NLC Liquor Store for a full refund.

Related Articles

Introduction of X-ray Services at 850 Topsail Road location
Read more
Brad Gushue begins new chapter in the broadcast booth
Read more
RCMP Traffic Services West stops driver travelling more than twice the limit in a construction zone
Read more
Defending Allan Cup champs take a time-out; Clarenville Caribous stepping away for 2026-27 AESHL season
Read more
Grand Falls-Windsor sets date for municipal by-election
Read more
Eddie Eastman brings Newfoundland’s musical past, present and future together in ‘Out of the Ashes’
Read more
Back to top