NLC issues emergency recall on Jackson-Triggs Cabernet Sauvignon Light

News October 30th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) is informing customers and the public of an Emergency Recall on Jackson-Triggs Cabernet Sauvignon, lot code L261007 1N only, due to the identification of yeast contamination.



Preliminary information indicating potential health implications for immunocompromised individuals

are being assessed. NLC advised Liquor Stores and Agency Store (Liquor Express) locations to remove all stock of the

recalled product immediately.



Anyone in possession of the recalled product should not consume the product. Customers should

return the product to their nearest NLC Liquor Store for a full refund.