NL Regiment hit the road after back-to-back OT wins

News, Sports October 7th, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment is leaving home ice for the first time this season, and they’re doing it with plenty of momentum.

Newfoundland begins a demanding seven-game road trip tonight, opening the swing against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Quebec. The Regiment enters the trip with a 4-1-1 record and nine points through six games, putting them among the early contenders in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Newfoundland finished its opening six-game homestand with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back 3-2 overtime wins over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on the weekend.

The Regiment rallied in both games, with Sunday’s victory coming courtesy of Maddex Marmulak, who scored his second of the night just 26 seconds into overtime. Goaltender Antoine Proulx also remained unbeaten to start the season with a 29-save performance.

The strong start comes after Newfoundland opened the season with a split against the Saint John Sea Dogs, followed by a split with the Halifax Mooseheads. The Regiment then swept the weekend series with Rouyn-Noranda to close out the homestand.

Now comes their next test. The Regiment will play seven consecutive games away from the Mary Brown’s Centre, beginning tonight in and continuing with stops in Rimouski, Shawinigan, Baie-Comeau and Drummondville. The team won’t return home until Oct. 24, when the Victoriaville Tigres visit the Mary Brown’s Centre.

For a team that has already shown it can find ways to win close games, the road trip provides an early opportunity to establish itself as one of the QMJHL’s teams to watch. Newfoundland’s four wins have included three by a single goal, with two coming in overtime.